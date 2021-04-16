Left Menu

Australian judge rules Google misled Android users on data

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 16-04-2021 10:25 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 10:20 IST
Australian judge rules Google misled Android users on data
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@caesars)

Google broke Australian law by misleading users about personal location data collected through Android mobile devices, a judge found Friday.

The Federal Court decision was a partial win for the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, the nation's fair trade watchdog, which has been prosecuting Google for broader alleged breaches of consumer law since October 2019.

Justice Thomas Thawley found that Google misled Android mobile device users about personal location data collected between January 2017 and December 2018.

"This is an important victory for consumers, especially anyone concerned about their privacy online, as the court's decision sends a strong message to Google and others that big businesses must not mislead their customers," Commission Chair Rod Sims said in a statement.

"We are extremely pleased with the outcome in this world-first case," he added.

Google is considering an appeal to the full bench of the Federal Court.

"The court rejected many of the ACCC's broad claims," a Google statement said.

"We disagree with the remaining findings and are currently reviewing our options, including a possible appeal," Google added.

The judge ruled that when users created a new Google account during the initial set-up process of their Android device, Google misrepresented that the "Location History" setting was the only Google account setting that affected whether Google collected, kept, or used personally identifiable data about their location.

But another Google account setting titled "Web & App Activity" also enabled Google to collect, store and use personally identifiable location data when it was turned on, and that setting was turned on by default.

The judge also found that when users later accessed the "Location History" setting on their Android device during the same time period to turn that setting off, they were also misled because Google did not inform them that by leaving the "Web & App Activity" setting switched on, Google would continue to collect, store and use their personally identifiable location data.

Similarly, between March 2017 and November 29, 2018, when users later accessed the "Web & App Activity" setting on their Android device, they were misled because Google did not inform them that the setting was relevant to the collection of personal location data.

Google said the digital platform provides "robust controls for location data and are always looking to do more." The commission is seeking court orders and financial penalties against Google to be determined later.

The Australia Institute Center for Responsible Technology, a Canberra-based think tank, said the case "highlights the complexity of Big Tech terms and conditions." "The reality is most people have little to no idea on how much of their data is being used by Google and online platforms," the Center's Director Peter Lewis said in a statement.

Lewis said reading most terms and conditions takes an average of 74 minutes and requires a university education, according to the institute's research, and more comprehensive consumer data protection was needed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar anti-coup campaign leader arrested

A top leader of the anti-coup protest movement in Myanmar was arrested by security forces Thursday as he led a procession. According to The Hill, Win Zaw Khiang, a member of a protest organizing group, confirmed that Wai Moe Naing was arres...

T'gana AICC incharge convinces Hanumantha Rao to withdraw his indefinite hunger strike on fourth day

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao called off his indefinite hunger strike on the fourth day on Thursday after the All India Congress Committee AICC Telangana in charge Manickam Tagore convinced Rao to withdraw his fast. Rao went on an...

Lulu Group chairman Yusuff Ali undergoes spinal surgery in Abu Dhabi

NRI businessman and Lulu group chairman M A Yusuff Ali, who had a miraculous escape on April 11 after his helicopter crash-landed on marshy land here, has undergone spinal surgery at a hospital in Abu Dhabi, the company said.It said Yusuff ...

Snoop Dogg boards cast of Jamie Foxx-led vampire comedy film 'Day Shift'

Rapper Snoop Dogg is the latest addition to the cast of Netflixs Jamie Foxx-starrer vampire comedy movie Day Shift. According to Variety, actors Meagan Good, Karla Souza, Scott Adkins, Eric Lange, and Zion Broadnax have also joined the ense...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021