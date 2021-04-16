Left Menu

Microsoft announces general availability of Kids Mode on Edge browser

Microsoft Edge Kids Mode allows parents to choose the appropriate age-appropriate content for their kids - from 5-8 and 9-12 years. If they try to navigate to a website outside of the allowed list, they'll encounter a block page.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 11:11 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 11:11 IST
Microsoft announces general availability of Kids Mode on Edge browser
To exit Kids Mode, parents' authentication is required to ensure the child isn’t accidentally trying to navigate somewhere their parents don't want them to. Image Credit: Microsoft

Back in February 2021, Micorosft introduced Kids Mode, a new mode built natively into Microsoft Edge, that provides kids with a protected online environment as they browse the web on a shared device. Now, the company has announced its general availability.

"With many of our kids spending so much more time online, and many parents and families sharing devices, we've been working on a solution and are excited to announce the general availability of Microsoft Edge Kids Mode! Kids Mode gives parents peace of mind by providing a protected online environment as their kids browse the web on a shared device," Microsoft wrote in a blog post.

Microsoft Edge Kids Mode allows parents to choose the appropriate age-appropriate content for their kids - from 5-8 and 9-12 years. If they try to navigate to a website outside of the allowed list, they'll encounter a block page.

The older age range (9-12) provides specially curated articles from MSN for Kids - ranging from animals and science to fun facts.

Kids can choose their own color themes for a more personalized experience. Microsoft has collaborated with Disney to create custom Edge themes from several animated movies like Disney's Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Disney and Pixar's Finding Nemo and Toy Story, among others.

To enable Kids Mode on Microsoft Edge, follow these steps:

  1. Select "Browse in Kids Mode" from Account Profile
  2. Choose the appropriate age range- either "5-8 years" or "9 and older". You can change it later under Settings > Family
  3. Kids Mode will now open in your Edge browser
  4. Microsoft Edge will always launch in Kids Mode until you exit the mode. To exit Kids Mode and resume normal browsing you will need your device password

To exit Kids Mode, parents' authentication is required to ensure the child isn't accidentally trying to navigate somewhere their parents don't want them to.

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar anti-coup campaign leader arrested

A top leader of the anti-coup protest movement in Myanmar was arrested by security forces Thursday as he led a procession. According to The Hill, Win Zaw Khiang, a member of a protest organizing group, confirmed that Wai Moe Naing was arres...

T'gana AICC incharge convinces Hanumantha Rao to withdraw his indefinite hunger strike on fourth day

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao called off his indefinite hunger strike on the fourth day on Thursday after the All India Congress Committee AICC Telangana in charge Manickam Tagore convinced Rao to withdraw his fast. Rao went on an...

Lulu Group chairman Yusuff Ali undergoes spinal surgery in Abu Dhabi

NRI businessman and Lulu group chairman M A Yusuff Ali, who had a miraculous escape on April 11 after his helicopter crash-landed on marshy land here, has undergone spinal surgery at a hospital in Abu Dhabi, the company said.It said Yusuff ...

Snoop Dogg boards cast of Jamie Foxx-led vampire comedy film 'Day Shift'

Rapper Snoop Dogg is the latest addition to the cast of Netflixs Jamie Foxx-starrer vampire comedy movie Day Shift. According to Variety, actors Meagan Good, Karla Souza, Scott Adkins, Eric Lange, and Zion Broadnax have also joined the ense...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021