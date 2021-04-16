Larger media previews, disappearing messages now part of WhatsApp's new iOS update

Left Menu

American messaging service WhatsApp has rolled out a new update for its iOS users that brings along two new changes including larger media previews and expansion of disappearing messages feature to all participants in a group.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 23:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

American messaging service WhatsApp has rolled out a new update for its iOS users that brings along two new changes including larger media previews and expansion of disappearing messages feature to all participants in a group. According to Mashable, reports suggest that the two new major changes are part of the WhatsApp iOS version 2.21.71. The first feature that has been rolled out as part of the update is 'larger media previews', meaning that WhatsApp iOS users would now be able to see bigger photos and videos preview on the app as opposed to the small square preview that currently exists.

The second change is an expansion of disappearing messages to everyone in the group. For the uninitiated, the disappearing messages feature helps automatically delete messages after a period of time sent by the users. The feature needs to be enabled in the settings, after which new messages sent in the individual or group chat will disappear after seven days. It was first introduced back in November 2020.

This new upgrade in the feature is great since earlier WhatsApp only allowed the admins in a group to control the settings of disappearing messages. However, this has changed with the new update and everyone in the group would now be able to control the Disappearing Messages setting. It should be noted however that group admins will still be able to practice greater control over the disappearing messages feature as they are capable of editing the Group Info.

As per Mashable, the update including both the features have been rolled out for all iOS users on WhatsApp stable version via App Store. Keep in mind that the update will be rolled out in phases so you might not be able to receive it immediately. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

