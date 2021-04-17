Left Menu

Vivo V21 SE with Snapdragon 720G appears in Google Play Console listing

As per the listing, the phone carrying model number V2061 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset along with Adreno 618 GPU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 11:26 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 11:26 IST
The Vivo V21 SE has reportedly surfaced in a Google Play Console listing, confirming some of its key specifications. Image Credit: Twitter (@stufflistings)

Further, the Vivo V21 SE has a waterdrop notch display with 1080 x 2400-pixels resolution. The phone boasts 8GB of RAM and runs on Android 11 out of the box.

Further, the Vivo V21 SE has a waterdrop notch display with 1080 x 2400-pixels resolution. The phone boasts 8GB of RAM and runs on Android 11 out of the box.

The Vivo V21 series - likely comprising the Vivo V21, Vivo V21 SE and Vivo V21 Pro - is expected to arrive later this month.

Meanwhile, Vivo Malaysia has started teasing the launch of the Vivo V21 and Vivo V21e on April 27. However, there is no information regarding the launch of the Vivo V21 SE and the Pro model.

Vivo V21 SE: Expected Specifications

Last month, tipster Mukul Sharma said that the Vivo V21 SE's model number resonates with the iQOO U3 (V2061A) launched in China, suggesting that the former may arrive as a rebadged iQOO U3.

If that turns out to be true, then the Vivo V21 SE will come with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD with 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution. The phone may be equipped with a 5,000mAH battery with support for 18W fast-charging.

The Vivo V21 SE could come with a dual rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. The waterdrop notch on the front may house an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.

While the iQOO U3 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G processor, the Vivo V21 SE has been listed with a different processor, hinting that the latter may not arrive with the same set of specifications.

