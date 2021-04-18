Left Menu

Founder of Adobe and developer of PDFs dies at age 81

Chuck instilled a relentless drive for innovation in the company, resulting in some of the most transformative software inventions, including the ubiquitous PDF, Acrobat, Illustrator, Premiere Pro and Photoshop. His wife said Geschke was also proud of his family.He was a famous businessman, the founder of a major company in the U.S. and the world, and of course he was very, very proud of that and it was huge achievement in his life, but it wasnt his focus really, his family was, Nancy Nan Geschke, 78, told the Mercury News on Saturday.

PTI | Losaltos | Updated: 18-04-2021 06:58 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 06:58 IST
Founder of Adobe and developer of PDFs dies at age 81

Charles “Chuck” Geschke — the co-founder of the major software company Adobe Inc. who helped develop Portable Document Format technology, or PDFs — died at age 81.

Geschke, who lived in the San Francisco Bay Area suburb of Los Altos, died Friday, the company said.

“This is a huge loss for the entire Adobe community and the technology industry, for whom he has been a guide and hero for decades,” Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen wrote in an email to the company's employees.

“As co-founders of Adobe, Chuck and John Warnock developed groundbreaking software that has revolutionised how people create and communicate,'' Narayen said. ''Their first product was Adobe PostScript, an innovative technology that provided a radical new way to print text and images on paper and sparked the desktop publishing revolution. Chuck instilled a relentless drive for innovation in the company, resulting in some of the most transformative software inventions, including the ubiquitous PDF, Acrobat, Illustrator, Premiere Pro and Photoshop.” His wife said Geschke was also proud of his family.

“He was a famous businessman, the founder of a major company in the U.S. and the world, and of course he was very, very proud of that and it was huge achievement in his life, but it wasn't his focus — really, his family was,” Nancy “Nan” Geschke, 78, told the Mercury News on Saturday. “He always called himself the luckiest man in the world.” After earning a doctorate from Carnegie Mellon University, Geschke began working at Xerox Palo Alto Research Center, where he met Warnock, the Mercury News reported. The men left the company in 1982 to found Adobe, developing software together.

In 2009, President Barack Obama awarded Geschke and Warnock the National Medal of Technology.

In 1992, Geschke survived a kidnapping, the Mercury News reported.

Arriving to work one morning, two men seized Geschke, then 52, at gunpoint and took him to Hollister, California, where he was held for four days. A suspect caught with USD 650,000 in ransom money eventually led police to the hideout where he was held captive, The Associated Press reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Toyota partners with S African fuel giant Sasol to pioneer hydrogen-powered mobility

Japanese automotive manufacturer Toyota has partnered with South African fuel giant Sasol to develop a green hydrogen-powered mobility ecosystem.The two companies announced the plan at an event this week organised by EE Business Intelligenc...

Rugby-Miotti's cool dude approach was key, says Force's Sampson

Coach Tim Sampson credited Domingo Miottis coolness under pressure for his Western Forces last-gasp 31-30 Super Rugby AU win over the NSW Waratahs after the Argentinians late penalty kept his team in contention for a place in the finals rou...

Used electronics trading platform Aihuishou to raise up to $1 bln in U.S. IPO -sources

Chinese secondhand electronics trading platform Aihuishou is aiming to raise 500 million to 1 billion in a U.S. initial public offering by early June, said two people with direct knowledge.The 10-year-old company, backed by online retailer ...

Mainland China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases vs 15 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on April 17, up from 15 cases a day earlier, the countrys national health authority said on Sunday. The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported from o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021