PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 21:27 IST
Link claiming to change Whatsapp in Pink is a virus, can hack mobile phone: Cyber experts
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Cyber experts have warned users from falling into the prey of a virus link which claims to turn Whatsapp in pink colour and comes with new features.

According to cyber security experts, clicking on the link claiming to be an official update from Whatsapp will hack users phone and they may lose access to their Whatsapp.

''Beware of WhatsApp Pink!! A Virus is being spread in whatsapp groups with an APK download link. Don't click any link with the name of #WhatsappPink. Complete access to your phone will be lost,'' cyber security expert Rajshekhar Rajaharia posted on social media platforms.

Several Whatsapp users were seen sharing the malicious link.

Cyber intelligence firm Voyager Infosec director Jiten Jain said that users are strictly advised never to install any APK or mobile app other than those available on official App store of Google or Apple.

''Such malicious apps can be used to compromise your phone and steal personal data like photos, sms, contacts etc. Keyboard based malwares can be used to track everything you type. It can be used to capture and steal banking passwords. The current case of Pink Whatsapp or Whatsapp Gold is also a case of malware impersonating as fake whatsapp feature apps,'' Jain said.

When contacted, Whatsapp said, ''Anyone can get an unusual, uncharacteristic or suspicious message on any service, including email, and anytime that happens we strongly encourage everyone to use caution before responding or engaging. On WhatsApp in particular, we also recommend that people use the tools that we provide within the app to send us a report, report a contact or block contact." PTI PRS MR MR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

