Soccer-Olympique Lyon shares slip after top soccer clubs announce breakaway Super League

Soccer-Olympique Lyon shares slip after top soccer clubs announce breakaway Super LeagueReuters | Paris | Updated: 19-04-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 13:03 IST
Shares in French soccer club Olympique Lyon slipped on Monday after twelve of Europe's top clubs launched a breakaway Super League, marking what could be a bitter battle for control of the game and its lucrative revenue.
Olympique Lyon's shares were down 0.4% in early session trading.
The breakaway Super League will feature six clubs from England's Premier League -- Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur -- along with Spain's Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid and Italy's Inter Milan, Juventus and AC Milan.
