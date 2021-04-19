Soccer-Olympique Lyon shares slip after top soccer clubs announce breakaway Super League

Shares in French soccer club Olympique Lyon slipped on Monday after twelve of Europe's top clubs launched a breakaway Super League, marking what could be a bitter battle for control of the game and its lucrative revenue.

Olympique Lyon's shares were down 0.4% in early session trading.

The breakaway Super League will feature six clubs from England's Premier League -- Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur -- along with Spain's Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid and Italy's Inter Milan, Juventus and AC Milan.

