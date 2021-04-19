Left Menu

AUTOSHOW-Nissan to focus on fuel-sipping technology and electric cars in China

Gupta, who was addressing reporters in Shanghai from Japan, said six Nissan models would be equipped with e-Power hybrid technology by 2025, starting with the Sylphy later this year. In January, Nissan said all its new vehicles in key markets, including China, would be electrified by the early 2030s, as part of its efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 19-04-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 14:58 IST
AUTOSHOW-Nissan to focus on fuel-sipping technology and electric cars in China
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Japan's Nissan Motor Co, which is racing to lift margins and curb costs amid slowing sales, showed off a redesigned version of its X-Trail model on Monday and announced a green car strategy for China at the Shanghai auto show.

The redesigned X-Trail sport-utility vehicle (SUV) was on display after a similar SUV called the Rogue hit the U.S. market last year. The new X-Trail will be available in China this year. The new car is powered by a fuel-sipping three-cylinder, petrol-powered turbo engine.

One source said it might face an uphill battle finding buyers in China where similar technologies have proved unpopular. Another source said the vehicle was a "must succeed, a must-win a car for us." Both sources spoke on the condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak with reporters.

In addition to the X-Trail's China debut, Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta told reporters Nissan's green car strategy in China would focus on electric hybrids with fuel-efficient petrol engines and on battery-electric cars. Gupta, who was addressing reporters in Shanghai from Japan, said six Nissan models would be equipped with e-Power hybrid technology by 2025, starting with the Sylphy later this year.

In January, Nissan said all its new vehicles in key markets, including China, would be electrified by the early 2030s, as part of its efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The strategy comes as regulatory pressure in China grows on carmakers to slash emissions.

China is a key pillar of Nissan's turnaround strategy, which involves focusing on China, Japan, and the United States, rather than the global growth pursued by ousted boss Carlos Ghosn. The company is scrambling to slash its production capacity and model line-up by a fifth and is also seeking to cut fixed costs by 300 billion yen ($2.8 billion).

Nissan aims to achieve a 5% operating profit margin and a sustainable global market share of 6% by the end of the fiscal year 2023. The two sources said Nissan planned to start taking "pre-orders" in China for its upcoming electric Ariya SUV before the end of 2021. Nissan also plans to launch an e-Power X-Trail as early as next year.

($1 = 108.7700 yen)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi court judge dies of COVID-19

A 47-year-old district court judge succumbed to COVID-19 at a government hospital here on Monday.Kovai Venugopal, who was a judge at the Saket Family Court, died at 11 am at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Naryan Hospital.According to the court s...

Tottenham fires manager Jose Mourinho after 17 months

Tottenham fired Jose Mourinho on Monday after only 17 months in charge, and just as he was preparing to coach the club in the League Cup final.Mourinho was hired in November 2019 to replace Mauricio Pochettino, who unexpectedly led the Lond...

INSIGHT-Arizona mining fight pits economy, EVs against conservation, culture

Early last year, Darrin Lewis paid 800,000 for a hardware store in a tiny Arizona town where mining giant Rio Tinto Plc hopes to build one of the worlds largest underground copper mines.Rio buys materials from Lewiss Superior Hardware Lumb...

Google translation AI botches legal terms 'enjoin,' 'garnish' -research

Translation tools from Alphabet Incs Google and other companies could be contributing to significant misunderstanding of legal terms with conflicting meanings such as enjoin, according to research due to be presented at an academic workshop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021