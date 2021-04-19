Left Menu

Microsoft to test Xbox cloud gaming on PCs, Apple mobile devices

In September, Microsoft had launched its Xbox cloud gaming service priced at $1 for new users' first month, in a major drive to attract casual gamers with the promise of cutting ties to the living room and as competition with Sony Group Corp heats up.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 21:56 IST
Microsoft to test Xbox cloud gaming on PCs, Apple mobile devices
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Microsoft Corp's gaming division Xbox will roll out a beta version of its cloud gaming service on web browsers of Windows 10 PCs and Apple Inc's iPhones and iPads starting Tuesday. The feature will enable users to play over 100 Xbox Game Pass titles on Microsoft's Edge, Google's Chrome, or Apple's Safari internet browsers on their devices instead of using a video game console, easing access to gaming irrespective of location and device.

The beta version will only be available for select Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, who will be sent an invite, said Catherine Gluckstein, head of Xbox's cloud gaming service in a blog post https://bit.ly/2P01FsU on Monday. In September, Microsoft had launched its Xbox cloud gaming service priced at $1 for new users' first month, in a major drive to attract casual gamers with the promise of cutting ties to the living room and as competition with Sony Group Corp heats up. (https://reut.rs/32q7GlV)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Appoint 'corona vigilance officer' to check COVID-19 spread: Noida admin to RWAs

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Monday asked residential societies and sectors to appoint a corona vigilance officer who would report COVID-19 cases to their respective Resident Welfare Associations RWAs in a bid to check the sprea...

U.S. Supreme Court doubts 'green cards' for some protected migrants

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday appeared reluctant to let people who have been allowed to stay in the United States on humanitarian grounds apply to become permanent residents if they entered the country illegally.The justices heard a...

US STOCKS-Wall Street slips from all-time peaks, Tesla drops after fatal crash

The major Wall Street indexes slid from record levels on Monday as investors awaited solid guidance from first-quarter earnings to justify the rich valuation equities are trading at, while Tesla Inc shares fell following a fatal car crash. ...

Spinners set up 45-run win for CSK

The spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali tormented the Rajasthan Royals batting line-up to ensure a second consecutive win for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL here on Monday. Cameos from Faf du Plessis 33 off 17, Dwayne Bravo 20 not out...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021