Apple explains environmental benefit behind eliminating chargers from iPhone, Apple Watch

For people speculating different reasons behind Apple's decision to remove chargers from last year launched iPhone, iWatch packaging, the company has got an answer for you, and it is for the positive impact on the environment.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-04-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 23:55 IST
For people speculating different reasons behind Apple's decision to remove chargers from last year launched iPhone, iWatch packaging, the company has got an answer for you, and it is for the positive impact on the environment. Despite criticism en-masse from experts and consumers, Apple seems to be in a plan to continue with their decision to remove the power adapter from the iPhone and Apple Watch packaging as it has reaped a positive impact on the environment, according to the company statement reported by Mashable India.

According to the Apple's official website dedicated to its eco-friendly initiatives, the company has stated that it was able to save approximately 861,000 metric tons of "certain materials" such as plastic, copper, tin, and zinc. Notably, smaller packaging now allows the company to ship 70 per cent more boxes per pallet. The environment-dedicated website also notes its three-fold strategy to tackle eco-problems including climate change, resources, and smarter chemistry.

While citing the reason over the removal of power adapters from boxes, the company explained, "Since removing them from iPhone and Apple Watch packaging last year, we've avoided mining a significant amount of materials from the earth, and we've eliminated the emissions that come from processing and transporting them." The American company also mentioned that leaving out power adapters was a bold change and a necessary one for the planet. It further added that it has been making products with "more recycled materials" and working to reduce the amount of energy these devices use. For instance, the newly launched M1-enabled Apple Mac mini seemingly reduced energy consumption by 34 per cent.

The Apple Environmental Report 2021, obtained by Mashable India noted that by switching to recycled and hydro-smelted aluminium, its carbon emissions associated with aluminium have decreased by 72 per cent. Moreover, it notes that some of the cloud-based and AI services like iCloud, Siri and iMessage are running completely on sustainable energy. As per Mashable India, earlier in July 2020, Apple had unveiled its plan to become carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain, and product life cycle by 2030. It essentially aims to use only recycled good for manufacturing products and use renewable-source of energy at plants and other centres. (ANI)

