Luxe: Fitbit's first fitness tracker with AMOLED touchscreen, 5-day battery life
Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 20-04-2021 09:48 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 08:28 IST
Fitbit has announced Luxe, a fashion-forward fitness and wellness tracker that features an AMOLED display and packs all essential health tracking features - from stress and sleep to menstrual health and heart rate.
The Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker is available for pre-order starting at USD149.95 in three colors- Lunar White, Black and Orchid. There is also a Fitbit Luxe Special Edition designed by jewellery brand gorjana. It comes with a gold stainless steel Parker Link Bracelet and is available for pre-order at USD199.95.
Starting this spring, the tracker will be available in two woven bands options- hibiscus or slate for USD34.95, three premium Horween leather double wrap bands - black, earth grey croc or sunrise for USD49.95 and platinum stainless steel or soft gold stainless steel mesh bands for USD79.95.
Fitbit Luxe: Specs and features
Designed for 24/7 wearability, the Fitbit Luxe housing is made of stainless steel while the band is made of a comfortable silicone. The tracker comes with a vibrant AMOLED color display that automatically adjusts its brightness to the user environment.
"Luxe is also the first Fitbit tracker with a vibrant, easy-to-view color touchscreen (AMOLED) that brings your stats to life with a range of colorful clock face designs," Google said.
The tracker is water-resistant up to 50m.
Fitness and wellness tracking features onboard the Fitbit Luxe include:
- 24/7 continuous heart rate tracking
- blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring (coming soon)
- sleep tracking with Sleep Score to analyse sleep quality
- breathing rate measurement
- stress management
- Active Zone Minutes to measure physical activity
- guided breathing
- menstrual health tracking
Besides, the fitness tracker features 20 exercise modes and tracks all-day steps, distance and calories burned.
For a better understanding of your wellness with personalized insights and guidance, you can add a 6-month trial of Fitbit Premium, after that you will be charged USD9.99/mo for the feature, if not cancelled. It also provides deeper analyses of your data including a monthly view and personal ranges in the Health Metrics dashboard and exclusive in-app content.
The Fitbit Luxe is claimed to offer five days of battery life on a single charge and takes about two hours to go from 0 to 100%. The tracker is compatible with devices running Apple iOS 13.3 or higher and Android OS 8.0 or higher.
Other features include- Google Fast Pair, call, text and smartphone notifications, do not disturb mode, sleep mode, silent alarm, timer and stopwatch, among others.