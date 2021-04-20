Left Menu

Luxe: Fitbit's first fitness tracker with AMOLED touchscreen, 5-day battery life

Designed for 24/7 wearability, the Fitbit Luxe housing is made of stainless steel while the band is made of a comfortable silicone. The tracker comes with a vibrant AMOLED color display that automatically adjusts its brightness to the user environment. 

The Fitbit Luxe is claimed to offer five days of battery life on a single charge and takes about two hours to go from 0 to 100%. The tracker is compatible with devices running Apple iOS 13.3 or higher and Android OS 8.0 or higher.

Fitbit has announced Luxe, a fashion-forward fitness and wellness tracker that features an AMOLED display and packs all essential health tracking features - from stress and sleep to menstrual health and heart rate.

The Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker is available for pre-order starting at USD149.95 in three colors- Lunar White, Black and Orchid. There is also a Fitbit Luxe Special Edition designed by jewellery brand gorjana. It comes with a gold stainless steel Parker Link Bracelet and is available for pre-order at USD199.95.

Starting this spring, the tracker will be available in two woven bands options- hibiscus or slate for USD34.95, three premium Horween leather double wrap bands - black, earth grey croc or sunrise for USD49.95 and platinum stainless steel or soft gold stainless steel mesh bands for USD79.95.

Fitbit Luxe: Specs and features

"Luxe is also the first Fitbit tracker with a vibrant, easy-to-view color touchscreen (AMOLED) that brings your stats to life with a range of colorful clock face designs," Google said.

The tracker is water-resistant up to 50m.

Fitness and wellness tracking features onboard the Fitbit Luxe include:

  • 24/7 continuous heart rate tracking
  • blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring (coming soon)
  • sleep tracking with Sleep Score to analyse sleep quality
  • breathing rate measurement
  • stress management
  • Active Zone Minutes to measure physical activity
  • guided breathing
  • menstrual health tracking

Besides, the fitness tracker features 20 exercise modes and tracks all-day steps, distance and calories burned.

For a better understanding of your wellness with personalized insights and guidance, you can add a 6-month trial of Fitbit Premium, after that you will be charged USD9.99/mo for the feature, if not cancelled. It also provides deeper analyses of your data including a monthly view and personal ranges in the Health Metrics dashboard and exclusive in-app content.

Other features include- Google Fast Pair, call, text and smartphone notifications, do not disturb mode, sleep mode, silent alarm, timer and stopwatch, among others.

