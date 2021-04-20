Luxe: Fitbit's first fitness tracker with AMOLED touchscreen, 5-day battery life

Fitbit has announced Luxe, a fashion-forward fitness and wellness tracker that features an AMOLED display and packs all essential health tracking features - from stress and sleep to menstrual health and heart rate.

The Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker is available for pre-order starting at USD149.95 in three colors- Lunar White, Black and Orchid. There is also a Fitbit Luxe Special Edition designed by jewellery brand gorjana. It comes with a gold stainless steel Parker Link Bracelet and is available for pre-order at USD199.95.

Starting this spring, the tracker will be available in two woven bands options- hibiscus or slate for USD34.95, three premium Horween leather double wrap bands - black, earth grey croc or sunrise for USD49.95 and platinum stainless steel or soft gold stainless steel mesh bands for USD79.95.

Fitbit Luxe: Specs and features

Designed for 24/7 wearability, the Fitbit Luxe housing is made of stainless steel while the band is made of a comfortable silicone. The tracker comes with a vibrant AMOLED color display that automatically adjusts its brightness to the user environment.

"Luxe is also the first Fitbit tracker with a vibrant, easy-to-view color touchscreen (AMOLED) that brings your stats to life with a range of colorful clock face designs," Google said.

The tracker is water-resistant up to 50m.

Fitness and wellness tracking features onboard the Fitbit Luxe include:

24/7 continuous heart rate tracking

blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring (coming soon)

sleep tracking with Sleep Score to analyse sleep quality

breathing rate measurement

stress management

Active Zone Minutes to measure physical activity

guided breathing

menstrual health tracking

Besides, the fitness tracker features 20 exercise modes and tracks all-day steps, distance and calories burned.

For a better understanding of your wellness with personalized insights and guidance, you can add a 6-month trial of Fitbit Premium, after that you will be charged USD9.99/mo for the feature, if not cancelled. It also provides deeper analyses of your data including a monthly view and personal ranges in the Health Metrics dashboard and exclusive in-app content.

The Fitbit Luxe is claimed to offer five days of battery life on a single charge and takes about two hours to go from 0 to 100%. The tracker is compatible with devices running Apple iOS 13.3 or higher and Android OS 8.0 or higher.

Other features include- Google Fast Pair, call, text and smartphone notifications, do not disturb mode, sleep mode, silent alarm, timer and stopwatch, among others.