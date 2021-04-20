Microsoft aims to strengthen SMB ecosystem with Dynamics 365 Business Central solution

At the "Building a Resilient Future" summit, Microsoft today announced the general availability of Dynamics 365 Business Central, a single, end-to-end cloud business management solution for small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India.

The Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central cloud solution is available through Microsoft Cloud Solution Providers (CSPs) in India. It also integrates with the company's other cloud services including Microsoft 365 and can be customized or extended for specific industry needs.

The all-in-one cloud solution is customized for India and comes with inbuilt features that address local regulatory and market. requirements for ease of business. These include a tax engine comprising over 500 pre-configured use cases and business scenarios for Goods and Services Tax (GST), Tax Deducted at Source (TDS), and Tax Collected at Source (TCS).

The Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central solution aims to address some of the major concerns of SMBs including an unconnected set of on-premises enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, manually updating and scaling current ERP tools, and lack of data protection with new modular applications, expanded analytics, and software improvements built on Microsoft's secure and hybrid Azure platform.

With Business Central, organizations can unify their business processes including finance, manufacturing, sales, shipping, project management, services, and boost efficiency with automated tasks and workflows while also gaining a holistic view of their business data, business analytics, and actionable insights. Additionally, the cloud solution provides frequent updates so that ERP systems can stay on the latest version without additional cost.

"SMBs are the backbone of the Indian economy and are driving the country's digital transformation wave with rapid cloud adoption. With Dynamics 365 Business Central, we aim to empower and strengthen the SMB ecosystem in the country. It offers customers affordable and easily manageable tools that simplify and expedite everyday business processes," said Rajiv Sodhi, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India.