Soccer-German FA wants Super League clubs banned from all competitions

Soccer-German FA wants Super League clubs banned from all competitionsReuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-04-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 17:10 IST
The German Football Association (DFB) on Tuesday demanded the suspension of the 12 clubs that announced the creation of a breakaway European Super League from all competitions until they reconsider.
"The clubs and their youth teams should be banned from all competitions until they think of their many supporters who have made them into top clubs in the world in the first place, and not only of their purses," DFB President Fritz Keller said on the official DFB Twitter account.
Twelve of Europe's top clubs launched the breakaway Super League on Sunday, kicking off what is set to be a bitter battle for control of the game and its revenue with European soccer's governing body UEFA and world soccer's FIFA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- FIFA
- Fritz
- Super League
- UEFA
- Europe
- European
- Keller
- European Super League
ALSO READ
Soccer-Leicester seal promotion to Women's Super League for first time
European countries scramble to tamp down latest virus surge
Soccer-Italy says fans can be present at Europe 2020 games
TIMELINE-Australia's COVID-19 vaccine plan mired in European back-and-forth
Costa Rica to wait on European agency decision before starting AstraZeneca vaccines