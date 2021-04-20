Left Menu

UFC-owner Endeavor aims to raise $511 million in U.S. IPO

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 18:31 IST
UFC-owner Endeavor aims to raise $511 million in U.S. IPO

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, an entertainment, sports and talent agency company that owns the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), said on Tuesday it was looking to raise up to $511 million in an initial public offering in the United States.

