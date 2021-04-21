Amazon's most powerful Fire TV streaming device arrives in India

Amazon on Wednesday launched Fire TV Cube, its fastest and most powerful Fire TV streaming device ever with hands-free and Alexa voice control, in India.

The all-new hands-free streaming device is priced at Rs 12,999 and starting today, it is available on Amazon.in and select Croma and Reliance outlets. The package includes Fire TV Cube, an Ethernet adapter, Alexa Voice Remote, and IR extender cable. Additionally, customers can add an HDMI cable to the cart to get it at no cost.

"We are excited to introduce Fire TV Cube our fastest and most powerful Fire TV device, developed after gathering a wealth of feedback about how customers use voice in the living room," said Amazon.

Amazon Fire TV Cube: Features

Combining the capabilities of Amazon's best-selling line of Fire TV streaming media players with the Alexa features, the new Fire TV Cube delivers a theatre-like experience at home. The device is powered by a hexa-core processor along with an 800MHz ARM Mali G52-MP2 GPU, providing instant access to Dolby Vision and 4K Ultra HD content at up to 60fps.

With Fire TV Cube, you can quickly access tens of thousands of movies and shows from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV, Sun NXT, ALT Balaji, Discovery Plus and many other apps. In addition, Prime members get unlimited access to thousands of movies and TV episodes, plus ad-free listening to millions of songs with Amazon Prime Music.

The Fire TV Cube boasts far-field voice control with eight microphones and advanced beamforming technology that combines signals from the individual microphones to suppress noise, reverberation, content currently playing, and even competing speech to ensure Alexa clearly hears your request from any direction. Additionally, with Alexa Voice Remote, you can control your TV without voice.

Connectivity features onboard the device include- WiFi802.11ac; Bluetooth 5.0 + LE; HDMI port, power port and micro-USB port. It also supports multi-directional infrared technology.