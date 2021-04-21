U.S. lawmakers back $100 billion science push to compete with China

U.S. lawmakers back $100 billion science push to compete with ChinaReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 20:27 IST
A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday introduced legislation calling for $100 billion in government spending over five years on basic and advanced technology research and science in the face of rising competitive pressure from China.
The measure, which is sponsored by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Senator Todd Young and others, would also authorize another $10 billion to designate at least 10 regional technology hubs and would create a new supply chain crisis response program.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
