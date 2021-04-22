Golf-PGA Tour launches $40 million bonus pool for needle movers

Left Menu

Golfweek also said a document circulated to players by the PGA Tour that included simulated scores using 2019 figures to illustrate how the ranking will work, showed Tiger Woods, who won that year's Masters, would have topped the list. Rory McIlroy, the 2019 FedExCup champion, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler would have rounded out the top five on the list.

22-04-2021
The PGA Tour has implemented a lucrative bonus structure this year that will compensate the 10 players judged to drive the most fan and sponsor engagement, regardless of their results on the course, through a pool $40 million.

As first reported by Golfweek and confirmed by Reuters, the Player Impact Program concept that was implemented in 2021 will "recognize and reward players who positively move the needle". The funds for those judged to have added the most value to the PGA Tour's product will be distributed at the end of the year, with the player deemed most valuable receiving $8 million.

According to Golfweek, a player's impact score will be determined through five metrics: their popularity in Google Search, Nielsen Brand Exposure rating, appeal, engagement on social and digital channels, and the frequency he generates coverage across media platforms. Golfweek also said a document circulated to players by the PGA Tour that included simulated scores using 2019 figures to illustrate how the ranking will work, showed Tiger Woods, who won that year's Masters, would have topped the list.

Rory McIlroy, the 2019 FedExCup champion, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler would have rounded out the top five on the list. The PGA TOUR has in recent years established a process within its communications department to assist all members in growing their personal brand through social media and other avenues which include non-traditional media opportunities.

