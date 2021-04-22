Indian Navy deploys vessel to support Indonesia's hunt for missing submarine

The Indian Navy on Thursday deployed a deep submergence rescue vessel to support the Indonesian Navy's hunt for a submarine that went missing with 53 people on board.

According to Indonesian authorities, the KRI Nanggala-402, a German-made submarine, went missing during a military exercise around the Bali Strait on Wednesday.

Indian Navy officials said a deep submergence rescue vessel (DSRV) departed from Visakhapatnam to support the Indonesian Navy in its operation to locate the diesel-electric attack submarine.

They said the Indian DSRV is fitted with the latest technology and that it has a side-scan sonar for locating the position of submarines in distress at sea.

A number of countries including Singapore and Malaysia are sending rescue vessels to help the Indonesian Navy trace the missing submarine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)