Left Menu

Autosports India Organises a Grand ATV Racing Championship in Goa, Mega ATV Championship

The event has focused on areas of real-life challenges like disaster management and defense using All-Terrain-Vehicles ATVs engineering design manufacturing racing and utility-based competition in which participants teams from all over the country has to design and then fabricate an ATV and use it to serve for mankind after proving their authority at the Mega ATV Championship.

PTI | Goa | Updated: 23-04-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 14:42 IST
Autosports India Organises a Grand ATV Racing Championship in Goa, Mega ATV Championship
Representative Image Image Credit: Autosports.com

Autosports India organized a grand engineering competition named "Mega ATV Championship" Season V & VI in Goa from 10th- 12th April 2021, where 90 teams (Category combustion and Electric) from all across India participated and tested their vehicle project. YouTube Link: youtu.be/UiwO4m8Ma2M. The event has focused on areas of real-life challenges like disaster management and defense using All-Terrain-Vehicles (ATV's) engineering design manufacturing racing and utility-based competition in which participants teams from all over the country has to design and then fabricate an ATV and use it to serve for mankind after proving their authority at the Mega ATV Championship. The event is the first-of-its-kind in India and would be at par with competition standard of USA, UK, Australia, Germany and Japan. The aim of Mega ATV Championship is to promote good engineering practices in manufacturing of off-road and All-Terrain-Vehicles for designers by providing a platform where they can learn to design manufacture and understand the utility of such vehicles apart from sporting the event ends to educate the people and spread awareness regarding the wide application of such versatile vehicle for disaster management and accessing rough terrain. All vehicles are manufactured by the budding engineering students of various technical universities. These projects are tested as per the motorsports norms of Autosports India, FIA, and FMSCI. The evaluation process stats from technical inspection which includes safety test, engine inspection brake test, light and visibility test and overall vehicle test. The event is well known for its extraordinary format which includes drag race, flat dirt race, Armageddon race, and most popular night endurance race. The list of winners who finished podium are as follows: Overall Winner Champion - Team Bruiser Heads, GokarajuRangaraju Institute of Engineering Technology, Hyderabad Telangana. Overall Runner Up - Team Assassins, RC Patel Institute of Technology, Shirpur, Maharashtra. Overall 2nd Runner Up - Team Sparkx Racing, Silver OAK College of engineering and technology, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The event is well known for its extraordinary format and production, the event occurred in a track spread of around 900 acres and total track length of approximately 8.5 Kilometers which is India's biggest off-road racing track. The track is a speed track made for proper professional rally format. The idea of the event is to make India a motorsports hub and more participation of Indian motorsports racers in reputed international professional events and prepare Indian youth for prestigious events like Formula1, WRC and other international circuit races. Sponsors - The event is sponsored by Polaris, Red bull, Sini Tyres, House of paws, HPCL, Creative cars enterprises. "We see there is lots of potential in Indian youth to make representation in international races we are keeping base and preparing upcoming youth for their representation in international race through this platform of Mega ATV Championship. There will be a time when India will make a remarkable representation in prestigious international races and racers of level like Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton will be produced in India,'' Chairman Autosports India. Image: ATV performing Brake Test during Mega ATV Championship, Goa

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Rupee falls 7 paise to close at 75.01 (provisional) against US dollar.

Rupee falls 7 paise to close at 75.01 provisional against US dollar....

Boniek says Euro 2020 games moved to Seville, St. Petersburg

Polands group games at the European Championship have been moved to Seville and St. Petersburg, the president of the countrys soccer federation said Friday.The post from Zbigniew Bonieks official Twitter account came while he was attending ...

Sensex ends 202.22 pts lower at 47,878.45; Nifty declines 64.80 pts to 14,341.35.

Sensex ends 202.22 pts lower at 47,878.45 Nifty declines 64.80 pts to 14,341.35....

Thousands mourn Chad's Deby, rebels say their command hit by air strike

Thousands of people gathered in the main square in Chads capital NDjamena on Friday for the funeral of President Idriss Deby, whose death while leading his troops against a rebel offensive has thrown the country into crisis.Mourners include...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021