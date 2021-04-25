Left Menu

Apple's iOS 15 to reportedly bring host of changes for users

Apple's upcoming Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), which is currently slated to take place on June 7, is where the company is expected to unveil its next wave of updates for all of its major software platforms.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-04-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 15:02 IST
Apple's iOS 15 to reportedly bring host of changes for users
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Apple's upcoming Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), which is currently slated to take place on June 7, is where the company is expected to unveil its next wave of updates for all of its major software platforms. While it's still a few weeks away, reports of what the updates might include have already surfaced. According to Mashable, iOS 15 is going to be among those updates and will bring an array of improvements across notifications, the home screen, and privacy features.

Perhaps the most notable change would be in the notification department, with Apple apparently planning to be implementing a multitude of modes that adjust notification settings based on a user's status. For example, if the user is driving, certain notifications may be set to vibrate only, and if they're working, they could be set to have sound. The report mentions driving, working, and sleeping modes, in addition to custom categories users will be able to create, and they could choose their current status from the Control Center or on the lock screen.

Aside from notifications, users could also set up automatic replies to messages based on their status. Currently, auto-replies do exist in iOS, but only while the user is driving, but this will apparently be customizable for each of the modes mentioned above. For iPad users, another notable upgrade will be on the Home screen. While iOS and iPadOS 14 introduced widgets, iPad users can only have them on the left side on the screen, separated from the app list. The report suggested that with iPadOS 15, it'll be possible to place widgets anywhere on the home screen, even filling the entire app grid with them.

Apple is also presumably planning a new menu where users can see which apps have been collecting data about them. Apple previously implemented features like App Tracking Transparency, which warned users of apps that might collect data about them using the system's advertising identifier and required the user to consent to that usage. In this case, the feature is designed to combat "special trackers" that can collect data such as the user's phone number and location. Apple's software updates typically have a bit more to them, so it's likely that this won't be the only thing at WWDC. As per Mashable, It's also possible that some of these features get delayed or canceled between now and the eventual release of the updates. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Death toll from mid-April ethnic clashes in Ethiopia may be 200, official says

The death toll in clashes this month between Ethiopias two largest ethnic groups, the Oromo and Amhara, in the northern Amhara region may be as high as 200, a senior official said on Sunday, up from previous reports of at least 50.Residents...

DPIIT's control room started working from Apr 24; gets 12 queries on day one

A control room set up by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade to monitor internal trade, delivery and logistics of essential commodities during the pandemic has started functioning from April 24 and received 12 querie...

Total weekend lockdown to combat COVID-19 enforced in Pondy

All shops and business establishments remained shut at important shopping centres in Puducherry on Sunday after a 55-hour long weekend lockdown was imposed to check the spread of coronavirus.All major thoroughfares wore a deserted look as p...

Bharat Biotech seeks DCGI's nod to extend shelf life of Covaxin

Bharat Biotech has written to the Indias drug regulator seeking extension of the shelf-life of its indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin from six to 24 months, sources said on Sunday.Covaxin, along with Covishield manufactured by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021