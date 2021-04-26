Navalny's regional groups stop posting on social media due to extremism case
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-04-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 17:14 IST
"Unfortunately we can no longer work in our previous format," the St. Petersburg branch wrote on its Telegram channel. "It is not safe for our employees and supporters. Starting today no information will appear on this page. It will be frozen."
Moscow prosecutors earlier on Monday ordered regional campaign groups supporting Navalny to stop their activities pending a request to outlaw them and his Anti-Corruption Foundation.
