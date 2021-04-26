KKR beat Punjab Kings by 5 wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders recovered from initial jitters to successfully chase down a modest 124-run target against Punjab Kings in 16.4 overs in an IPL match here on Monday.

For Punjab, opener Mayank Agarwal top-scored with a painstaking 31 off 34 balls but Chris Jordan's 30 off 18 balls took them past 120-run mark.

Prasidh Krishna has best figures of 3 for 30 while Pat Cummins and Sunil Narine also chipped in with a couple of wickets each.

While chasing, KKR were in trouble at 17 for 3 before Rahul Tripathi (41 off 32 balls) and skipper Eoin Morgan (47 not out off 40 balls) put them on course with a 66-run fourth wicket stand. Brief Scores: Punjab Kings: 123 for 9 in 20 overs (Mayank Agarwal 31, Chris Jordan 30; Prasidh Krishna 3/30, Sunil Narine 2/22). KKR: 126 for 5 in 16.4 overs (Rahul Tripathi 41, Eoin Morgan 47 not out).

