Sadhguru seeks to unravel karma in new book

It is time to examine how karma is connected to some of the most vital areas of human inquiry the meaning of life and, above all, how to live it, he writes. He says his book aims to be both an exploration and a guide, offering the reader keys to living intelligently and joyfully in a challenging world. In the process, it seeks to restore the word karma to its original transformational potential.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 16:31 IST
Sadhguru seeks to unravel karma in new book
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Sadhguru seeks to unravel karma and explains how its concepts can be used to enhance lives in his new book.

''Karma: A Yogi's Guide to Crafting Your Destiny'' is a step-by-step guide to navigating one's way in this challenging world.

The author says for far too long, the word karma has been either grotesquely over-simplified or needlessly mystified.

''It is time to explore the concept more deeply. It is time to unpack the most overused, abused, and yet indispensable word in the spiritual vocabulary of the world. It is time to examine how karma is connected to some of the most vital areas of human inquiry: the meaning of life and, above all, how to live it,'' he writes.

He says his book aims to be both an exploration and a guide, offering the reader keys to living intelligently and joyfully in a challenging world.

''In the process, it seeks to restore the word karma to its original transformational potential. It hopes to peel off accretions of misunderstanding and look at karma in all its pristine power and with all its explosive resonance,'' he says.

Throughout the book, Sadhguru outlines a series of sutras to help readers navigate the world of karma.

The book, published by Penguin India, is divided into three parts - the first explores karma as a source of entanglement; the second explores the possibilities of freedom from this entanglement, and the third addresses frequent questions about the subject.

According to Sadhguru, karma is not a poetic subject but a complex domain - one that involves precise, even clinical, concepts and distinctions.

''Yet neither is karma a sterile theme. It is the basis of human existence - a life- and- death issue, in fact. There can be nothing narrowly academic about such a discussion,'' he says.

