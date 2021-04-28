Here's everything about Amazon's new Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 10 Plus tablets

Amazon has unveiled the Fire HD 10 and the Fire HD 10 Plus tablets with an updated design, an octa-core processor, a Full HD display and all-day battery life. The company has also introduced the Fire HD 10 Productivity Bundle that includes a detachable keyboard case and a Microsoft 365 Personal subscription.

Price and availability

Priced at USD149.99, the Fire HD 10 is available for pre-order in two storage options - 32GB or 64GB - and three color options - Black, Denim, Lavender, and Olive. The Fire HD 10 Plus is also available with 32GB or 64GB of storage options with prices starting at USD179.99.

Both tablets can also be purchased as part of the new Fire HD 10 Productivity Bundle which starts at USD219.99 and includes a Bluetooth keyboard with a detachable case, a 12-month subscription to premium Office apps, 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage, and more.

Specifications and features

The Fire HD 10 features a 10.1-inch 1080p Full HD display which is 10% brighter than the previous generation. Under the hood, it has an octa-core 2.0 GHz processor paired with 3GB RAM, 50% more RAM than the previous generation, and up to 64GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The tablet comes with a new split-screen multitasking feature, a 2MP front-facing camera, hands-free access to Alexa and up to 12 hours of battery life.

On the other hand, the Fire HD 10 Plus comes with a premium finish 4GB RAM and wireless charging capability. You can wirelessly charge the device with any compatible Qi-certified charger or pair it with the Made for Amazon wireless charging dock from Anker which is sold separately.

Apart from this, Amazon has also launched the Fire HD 10 Kids tablet and Fire Kids Pro tablets for children ages 3 to 7 and 6 to 12 year, respectively.