OxygenOS Open Beta 5 released for OnePlus Nord

The OnePlus Nord OxygenOS Open Beta 5 update fixes the frame drops issue as well as the abnormal preview in Nightscape Tripod mode in the camera app. It also improves the phone's ability to detect wireless network and the speed of the Wi-Fi connection, among others.

28-04-2021
Those currently running the previous build i.e. the OxygenOS Open Beta 4 will receive this new build as an OTA. The OnePlus Nord OP4 was released in March with the February 2021 Android security patch and a handful of bug fixes.

OnePlus has released the OxygenOS Open Beta 5 update for the OnePlus Nord. The latest open beta build comes with a number of bug fixes and network improvement.

Here's the complete OnePlus Nord OxygenOS Open Beta 5 update changelog:

System

  • Fixed general bugs

Network

  • Improved the ability to detect wireless network
  • Improved the speed of Wi-Fi connection

File Manager

  • Fixed abnormal display issue with the screen while copying files to OTG

Camera

  • Fixed the issue that the preview may display abnormally in Nightscape Tripod mode
  • Fixed the issue that the Camera becomes unresponsive when setting profile photo in Contact
  • Fixed the frame drops issue with the videos taken by the Camera
  • Fixed the issue that the preview abnormally display 0.6x ultra-wide in 1080P 60fps

Announcing the update, OnePlus warned that the beta softwares are sometimes not as stable as the official OTAs generally are. By installing this update, users accept the potential risks and they are advised to make a full system back-up before installing this build.

