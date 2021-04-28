Tokyo Olympics athletes must wear face masks most of the time - guidelines

Tokyo Olympics athletes must wear face masks most of the time - guidelinesReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-04-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 19:39 IST
Athletes taking part in the Tokyo Olympics must wear face masks at all times except when eating, drinking, sleeping, training or competing, according to an updated version of the 'playbook' of rules prepared by organisers of the Games.
The playbook also said all people visiting Japan for the Games were required to have a smartphone and to download two apps for health reporting and contact tracing. Athletes will receive a Samsung smartphone, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Games
- Japan
- Tokyo Olympics
- Samsung
ALSO READ
Minnesota sports teams postpone games after police shooting
Australian Olympians prepare for a Tokyo Games like no other
Olympics-With 100 days till Tokyo Games, Poland to vaccinate athletes
Olympics-IOC hopes health plans will sway opinion with Games 100 days away
Tokyo Games: Officials say cancelation, no fans still option