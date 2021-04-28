Left Menu

England on track for next stage of lockdown easing - health minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-04-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 22:29 IST
England on track for next stage of lockdown easing - health minister

England is on track for the next stage of lifting the lockdown restrictions next month, health minister Matt Hancock said on Wednesday. Indoor service in pubs and restaurants will be allowed from May 17 at the earliest, according to the government's roadmap out of lockdown.

The data shows "we are essentially precisely on track for where we expected to be at this point and that is obviously good news, it means we can follow the roadmap," Hancock said at a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

My Hero Academia Chapter 311 delayed for a week, spoilers revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia to send emergency aid to India including 20 oxygen production units

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his countrys decision to send emergency humanitarian aid to India in the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic. The two lead...

U.S. Supreme Court signals support for cheerleader in free speech case

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday appeared ready to rule in favor of a former Pennsylvania high school cheerleader who was disciplined over a foul-mouthed social media post but cautiously approached the broader question of whether pu...

Senior journalist dies of COVID-19 in UP's Ghaziabad

Senior journalist Raju Mishra 50, who has worked with several national newspapers, died of COVID-19 complications on Wednesday morning here, sources said.A native of Etawah district in Uttar Pradesh, Mishra had isolated himself at home afte...

U.S. judge rules no immediate release of video of Andrew Brown shooting

A North Carolina judge on Wednesday rejected requests for the immediate release of videos showing law enforcements fatal shooting of Andrew Brown, Jr., during an attempted arrest, siding with arguments their disclosure could jeopardize ongo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021