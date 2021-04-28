England on track for next stage of lockdown easing - health minister

England is on track for the next stage of lifting the lockdown restrictions next month, health minister Matt Hancock said on Wednesday. Indoor service in pubs and restaurants will be allowed from May 17 at the earliest, according to the government's roadmap out of lockdown.

The data shows "we are essentially precisely on track for where we expected to be at this point and that is obviously good news, it means we can follow the roadmap," Hancock said at a news conference.

