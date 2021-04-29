Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2021 02:33 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 02:28 IST
Soccer-Man City fight back to beat 10-man PSG in first leg
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City took a big step towards their first Champions League final as goals by Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez earned them a 2-1 comeback win at Paris St Germain in the semi-final first leg on Wednesday.

PSG went ahead courtesy of a Marquinhos header in the first half, but Mauricio Pochettino's side lost control after the break with De Bruyne and Mahrez finding the back of the net in the space of eight minutes to secure City's 18th consecutive away win in all competitions. Last year's runners-up PSG then found themselves with a higher mountain to climb as Idrissa Gueye picked up a straight red card in the 77th minute for a reckless challenge on Ilkay Gundogan.

The French champions will need to show next Tuesday the same away form that enabled them to beat Barcelona at the Camp Nou and Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in previous rounds if they are to progress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

