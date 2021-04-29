Left Menu

OptraSCAN Unveils OS-Ultra 320 First Ever High-Speed Scanner at Economical Pricing

An ISO 13485 certified company and CE marked whole slide scanners for IVD use, OptraSCAN is working to eliminate the barriers to Go Digital no matter the size of the pathology lab, the labs throughput or global location.OptraSCANs end-to-end digital pathology solution provides effective acquisition of whole slide images, viewing, storing, real-time sharing, reporting and AI ML based Image analysis solutions via On-Demand or outright purchase model.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 29-04-2021 11:11 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 11:11 IST
Unparalleled Image Quality Within Seconds Pune, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India OptraSCAN®, the leading end-to-end digital pathology solution provider, announced the launch of OS-Ultra 320 the world’s first-ever affordable high-speed digital pathology scanner. The OS-Ultra 320 scans tissues/cells of size 15x15 mm area at 40x magnification in less than 60 seconds and features no-touch continuous loading operation. The OS-Ultra 320 is designed to reduce workflow errors and scale-up pathology laboratory operations. “We are disrupting digital transformation of Pathology and Cytology through affordability,” said Abhi Gholap, Founder of OptraSCAN. “With our 15-slide scanner getting tremendous traction for small laboratories, we are happy to launch our high performance 320 slide scanning device at an economical pricing as a complete solution to scan-store-analyze-share the cases,” he further added. “OS-Ultra 320 represents a significant development in reducing technician time while maintaining perfect image quality for the healthcare professionals. It will provide better performance and improved capabilities,” said Dr Clive Taylor, Chief Medical Officer of OptraSCAN.

OS-Ultra Technical Specifications: • Continuous Slide Loading: Intuitive interface with fully automated walk-away acquisition • Light Source: LED • Focusing Technique: Real-Time Auto Focus • File Format: JPEG2000, TIFF ability to convert file formats • Slide Formats: Standard 25x75mm (1”x3”) slides, 50x75mm (2”x3”) slides • Slide Tolerances: Length: ± 1mm, Width: ± 1mm, Thickness ± 0.2mm • Resolution: 0.25 μ /pixel • Workflow Software application • TELEPath application • Image Analysis Suite for Breast, Prostate, Brain, Renal and Lung (IHC and H&E) OS-Ultra is also available for purchase via partners Nikon USA, FujiFilm and other distributors - https://www.optrascan.com/contact-us For scheduling demo, please get in touch at ultra@optrascan.com About OptraSCAN, Inc: OptraSCAN® are pioneers in the On-Demand Digital Pathology® System, focused on delivering fully integrated, affordable solutions that will maximize your return on investment and improve the performance of your pathology services. An ISO 13485 certified company and CE marked whole slide scanners for IVD use, OptraSCAN is working to eliminate the barriers to “Go Digital” no matter the size of the pathology lab, the lab’s throughput or global location.

OptraSCAN’s end-to-end digital pathology solution provides effective acquisition of whole slide images, viewing, storing, real-time sharing, reporting and AI & ML based Image analysis solutions via On-Demand or outright purchase model. Follow Us on LinkedIn and Twitter. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Unparalleled Image Quality at an affordable price - OptraSCAN OS-Ultra WSI PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

