EU to charge Apple over its in-app payment system rules -source
European antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager will announce a charge sheet for Apple at 1100 GMT. Apple's rules regarding its in-app payment system which charges a 30% commission has been the focus of Swedish music streaming service Spotify's complaint to the European Commission. Bloomberg was the first to report on the in-app payment system issue.Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 30-04-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 14:35 IST
Antitrust regulators will on Friday charge iPhone Apple with anti-competitive behavior by not allowing developers to inform users of other purchasing options outside of apps, a person familiar with the matter said. European antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager will announce a charge sheet for Apple at 1100 GMT.
Apple's rules regarding its in-app payment system which charges a 30% commission has been the focus of Swedish music streaming service Spotify's complaint to the European Commission. Bloomberg was the first to report on the in-app payment system issue.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Apple
- European Commission
- Swedish
- Spotify
- European
- Bloomberg
- MargreVestager
ALSO READ
Swedish govt spring budget to boost economy by 45 bln Swedish crowns
Swedish budget adds $5 bln to measures to fight COVID, boost recovery
Swedish budget brings total COVID spending to 'astronomical' $50 bln
Swedish Fin Min says no need for tax hikes to pay down debt after pandemic
Spotify's desktop app now adds option to download albums