EU to charge Apple over its in-app payment system rules -source

European antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager will announce a charge sheet for Apple at 1100 GMT. Apple's rules regarding its in-app payment system which charges a 30% commission has been the focus of Swedish music streaming service Spotify's complaint to the European Commission. Bloomberg was the first to report on the in-app payment system issue.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 30-04-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 14:35 IST
Antitrust regulators will on Friday charge iPhone Apple with anti-competitive behavior by not allowing developers to inform users of other purchasing options outside of apps, a person familiar with the matter said. European antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager will announce a charge sheet for Apple at 1100 GMT.

Apple's rules regarding its in-app payment system which charges a 30% commission has been the focus of Swedish music streaming service Spotify's complaint to the European Commission. Bloomberg was the first to report on the in-app payment system issue.

