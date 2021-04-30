Left Menu

Russia says Twitter is complying with demand to remove 'banned content'

Russian state communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Friday that U.S. social network Twitter was complying with its demand to remove content banned in Russia, but that it was still taking too long to do so. It said Twitter had removed 60% of such content since Moscow slowed the speed of its service in March to press its demand, but that more than 1,000 illegal materials remained accessible, down from more than 3,000 earlier this year.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-04-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 14:58 IST
Russia says Twitter is complying with demand to remove 'banned content'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Russian state communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Friday that U.S. social network Twitter was complying with its demand to remove content banned in Russia, but that it was still taking too long to do so.

It said Twitter had removed 60% of such content since Moscow slowed the speed of its service in March to press its demand, but that more than 1,000 illegal materials remained accessible, down from more than 3,000 earlier this year. Russia this month extended the punitive slowdown until May 15, while acknowledging that the U.S. social media company had accelerated the deletion of content.

Roskomnadzor said it had identified more than 900 new cases of banned content since the slowdown began on March 10. It said that on average Twitter was removing newly detected illegal content within 81 hours of receiving a request. That is still much longer than the 24 hours demanded in law.

Roskomnadzor says it wants Twitter to delete content that contains child pornography, drug abuse information, or calls for minors to commit suicide. Twitter denies allowing its platform to be used to promote illegal behavior, says it has a zero-tolerance policy for child sexual exploitation and prohibits the promotion of suicide or self-harm.

In an April 28 meeting, Roskomnadzor and Twitter agreed to establish a direct line of communication between the watchdog and Twitter's moderation service.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Famine looms in southern Madagascar, U.N.'s food agency says

Famine looms in southern Madagascar, where children are starving after drought and sandstorms ruined harvests, the U.N.s World Food Programme WFP said on Friday.Amer Daoudi, senior director of WFP operations globally, speaking from Antanana...

Maha vaccination count goes up by 34,000 amid vaccine shortage

The COVID-19 vaccination count in Maharashtra increased by 34,000 amid the current shortage of vaccine doses, an official said on Friday.As compared to 2,37,700 people who were inoculated on Wednesday, a total of 2,72,176 beneficiaries were...

COVID-19: Tata Group to provide oxygen concentrator to Madhya Pradesh

The Tata group has extended its help to Madhya Pradesh amid the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases and it will be providing an oxygen concentrator to the state. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan confirmed the news on Twitter on...

Govt sets record 104.3 mn ton rice production target for 2021-22 kharif season

The government on Friday set a record rice production target of 104.3 million tonnes for the Kharif season of 2021-22 crop year July-June.Rice is the main crop grown in the Kharif season, sowing of which begins with the onset of southwest m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021