Oppo expands Latin America presence; enters Chile and Colombia

Last year, Oppo partnered with America Movil, the largest telecommunications operator in LatAm, to enter the mainstream Latin American market. The latest announcement marks another important step in the company's expansion into the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzen | Updated: 30-04-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 17:13 IST
Oppo began international operations in 2009, and now the Chinese company has an official presence in more than 40 markets across 6 continents with 6 Research Institutes and 4 R&D Centers globally.

Oppo on Friday announced that it is expanding its presence in Latin America by breaking into Chilean and Colombian mobile markets, bringing its innovative technology, leading products and services to a growing number of users in the region.

"Seeing a promising future in both the economic and technological development of the Latin American market, OPPO will continue to invest in the region, widening access to its products and services for more people worldwide," the company said in a press release on Friday.

Oppo began international operations in 2009, and now the Chinese company has an official presence in more than 40 markets across 6 continents with 6 Research Institutes and 4 R&D Centers globally. The company has formed partnerships with over 80 network operators around the world which have helped it gain important achievements in mature markets like Europe and Japan.

Commenting on the expansion, Scott Zhang, Overseas Business Lead at OPPO, said, "Latin America represents an important role in our global market development plans. With growing mobile Internet connectivity in the region and relatively high smartphone penetration rate - especially in Chile and Colombia - we are excited to be entering these new markets where we can bring our innovations to more users and partners."

