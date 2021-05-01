Left Menu

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

The UVA computer scientists found a whole new way for bad actors to exploit something called a "micro-op cache," which speeds up computing by storing simple commands and allowing the processor to fetch them quickly and early in the speculative execution process. According to the researchers, hackers can steal data when a processor fetches commands from the micro-op cache.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 01-05-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 11:49 IST
Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally
The newly discovered vulnerability will be much harder to fix, the researchers said. Image Credit: ANI

A team of researchers at the University of Virginia School of Engineering has discovered a new vulnerability affecting billions of computers and other devices across the globe. The newly discovered vulnerability will be much harder to fix, the researchers said.

Led by Ashish Venkat, William Wulf Career Enhancement Assistant Professor of Computer Science at UVA Engineering, the research team uncovered a line of attack that breaks all Spectre defenses. For those unaware, Spectre is a potentially devastating hardware flaw that made news headlines in 2018 for its ability to exploit critical vulnerabilities in modern processors, allowing programs to steal passwords and sensitive data like emails, business documents, photos etc.

The UVA computer scientists found a whole new way for bad actors to exploit something called a "micro-op cache," which speeds up computing by storing simple commands and allowing the processor to fetch them quickly and early in the speculative execution process. According to the researchers, hackers can steal data when a processor fetches commands from the micro-op cache.

The team found two variants of the attacks that can steal speculatively accessed information from Intel and AMD processors.

"Intel's suggested defense against Spectre, which is called LFENCE, places sensitive code in a waiting area until the security checks are executed, and only then is the sensitive code allowed to execute. But it turns out the walls of this waiting area have ears, which our attack exploits. We show how an attacker can smuggle secrets through the micro-op cache by using it as a covert channel," said Venkat.

The vulnerability has already been disclosed to the product security teams at Intel and AMD, with the lead researcher expecting that computer scientists in academia and industry will work quickly together, as they did with Spectre, to find solutions for this newly discovered problem.

The UVA research team will present the new challenge at the annual International Symposium on Computer Architecture (ISCA) conference which will take place virtually in June 2021.

The research is funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF) and Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Extreme weather kills 11, injures 102 in eastern China

An extreme thunderstorm hit an eastern Chinese city, leaving 11 dead and 102 injured, with strong winds causing buildings and trees to collapse. Nantong city, located in the eastern province of Jiangsu, was among the hardest-hit when the ex...

U.S. citizens were among those killed in Israeli festival disaster

A number of U.S. citizens are among the dozens killed or injured in a stampede at a Jewish religious festival in Israel, a U.S. Embassy spokesperson said on Saturday.At least 45 people were crushed to death and more than 100 injured in the ...

Earthquake shakes buildings in Panama City

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake shook buildings in Panama City early on Saturday, a Reuters witness said, but authorities found no immediate sign of damage.The United States Geological Service said the epicenter of the quake was some 70 km 43 mi...

Kohli is in his prime, will start scoring hundreds soon: Yousuf

Pakistan batting great Muhammad Yousuf believes that Indian captain Virat Kohli is in his prime and will soon start getting hundreds again in all formats.Kohli, considered one of the best current batsmen in the world, has not scored a hundr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021