Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 update improves system, WiFi stability

Last week, the Galaxy Watch and the Galaxy Watch 3 received new updates. Now, Samsung is rolling out a new software update to the Galaxy Watch Active 2 (SM-R820) as well.

The update is arriving with the build number R820XXU1DUD1 and is based on Tizen v5.5.0.2. The latest update improves system stability and reliability as well as WiFi and Messaging app stability on the Galaxy Watch Active 2.

Here's the complete changelog:

Improved Messaging App stability

Improved WiFi stability

Improved system stability and reliability

The update is available via the Galaxy Wearable app.

Galaxy Watch Active 2: Specs & features

Available in Aluminum and Stainless Steel finishes with a casual Fluoroelastome band and leather strap, respectively, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 features a 1.4-inch (34mm) and 1.2-inch (30mm) Super AMOLED Always On Display with 360 x 360-pixels resolution with Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ on top. It comes with an IP68 and 5ATM water and dust resistance rating as well as military-grade durability.

On the health and fitness front, the smartwatch is equipped with 39 workout modes including seven automatically activated exercises modes including swimming, walking, running, cycling, rowing, elliptical trainer and dynamic workout. It supports real-time stress monitoring with suggested guided breathing exercises, heart-rate monitoring and sleep analysis.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is backed by a 340mAh battery that supports WPC-based wireless charging. Connectivity options onboard the smartwatch include- WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS and NFC.