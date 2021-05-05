Left Menu

The new IBM Cloud Pak for Security as a Service allows customers to choose between an owned or hosted deployment model as per their needs. It also provides access to a unified dashboard across threat management tools, with the option to easily scale with a usage-based pricing approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Massachusetts | Updated: 05-05-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 12:17 IST
IBM helping businesses implement zero trust strategies to strengthen security
As part of the hybrid workforce solution, IBM has partnered with Zscaler to help clients adopt an end-to-end secure access service edge (SASE) approach by combining its expertise with Zscaler technology. Image Credit: ANI

IBM Security on Wednesday announced a new Software as a Service (SaaS) version of IBM Cloud Pak for Security, an alliance partnership with cloud security leader, Zscaler, and new blueprints for common zero trust use cases, to help organizations adopt a zero-trust security model and strengthen security.

IBM Cloud Pak for Security is an enterprise-ready containerized software solution that helps customers gain insights into threats and risks and respond faster with automation across hybrid, multicloud environments.

The new IBM Cloud Pak for Security as a Service allows customers to choose between an owned or hosted deployment model as per their needs. It also provides access to a unified dashboard across threat management tools, with the option to easily scale with a usage-based pricing approach.

The new IBM Security zero trust blueprints can offer businesses a prescriptive roadmap of security capabilities along with guidance on how to integrate them as part of a zero-trust architecture. The blueprints help organizations:

  • Privacy blueprint - protect the integrity of customer data and manage privacy regulations
  • Hybrid workforce blueprint - build a workforce that can securely connect to any application on any network, from any location using any device
  • Insider threat blueprint - proactively manage insider threats from every vector and strengthen resiliency and limit business disruption
  • Hybrid cloud blueprint - modernize security program with visibility and control over the most sensitive data and activities while migrating to the cloud

As part of the hybrid workforce solution, IBM has partnered with Zscaler to help clients adopt an end-to-end secure access service edge (SASE) approach by combining its expertise with Zscaler technology. Additionally, the integration of Zscaler Private Access and Zscaler Internet Access with core technologies from IBM Security can help provide the foundation of a zero-trust architecture.

"The only way to truly secure today's digital businesses is to adopt a zero-trust security model where validated user identity is combined with business policies for direct access to authorized applications and resources. Our alliance partnership with IBM Security, as part of the Zscaler Zero Trust Ecosystem, is helping organizations and their employees fully embrace working from anywhere while protecting enterprise data," said Jay Chaudhry, Chairman, CEO and Founder of Zscaler.

