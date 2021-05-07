New Family Bell reminders, games and songs come to Google Assistant

Google has announced a few new features including Family Broadcast, new stories and games for kids that will be coming to Assistant this weekend.

Google Assistant's most popular feature Broadcast now allows users to reach their family wherever they are, with the ability to respond from any device including from their phones (iOS or Android). With Family Broadcast, you can broadcast a message across all smart devices at home as well as mobile phones.

Next, Google is adding two new Family Bell reminders which will remind users to water the plants and tidy up the house. The search giant is also rolling out the ability to have Family Bells ring simultaneously across multiple home devices which was previously limited to one smart speaker or display.

"Since last summer, more than 20 million Family Bells have been rung to help families stay organized - that's nearly 19 years worth of bells! As a quick hint, you'll soon be able to just say "stop" to end the bell, starting in English," Google wrote in a blog post.

Over the coming weeks, Family Bell will expand to eight new languages including Dutch, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish.

This weekend, new stories and games are coming to Google Assistant that can be accessed from a smart display or Android device. Google is also collaborating with Pottermore Publishing to bring more stories later in the year. You can access the full list of available stories by saying "Hey Google, tell me a story."

Further, the "Who Was?" series from Penguin Random House is also coming to smart display. Google is also adding new easter eggs and songs for kids - just like the handwashing song. To play the new songs, say "Hey Google, Sing the go to sleep song" or "Hey Google, Sing the brush your teeth song" or "Hey Google, Sing the clean up song."