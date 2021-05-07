Left Menu

New Family Bell reminders, games and songs come to Google Assistant

This weekend, new stories and games are coming to Google Assistant that can be accessed from a smart display or Android device. Google is also collaborating with Pottermore Publishing to bring more stories later in the year. You can access the full list of available stories by saying "Hey Google, tell me a story."

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 07-05-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 11:06 IST
New Family Bell reminders, games and songs come to Google Assistant
This weekend, new stories and games are coming to Google Assistant that can be accessed from a smart display or Android device. Image Credit: Google

Google has announced a few new features including Family Broadcast, new stories and games for kids that will be coming to Assistant this weekend.

Google Assistant's most popular feature Broadcast now allows users to reach their family wherever they are, with the ability to respond from any device including from their phones (iOS or Android). With Family Broadcast, you can broadcast a message across all smart devices at home as well as mobile phones.

Next, Google is adding two new Family Bell reminders which will remind users to water the plants and tidy up the house. The search giant is also rolling out the ability to have Family Bells ring simultaneously across multiple home devices which was previously limited to one smart speaker or display.

"Since last summer, more than 20 million Family Bells have been rung to help families stay organized - that's nearly 19 years worth of bells! As a quick hint, you'll soon be able to just say "stop" to end the bell, starting in English," Google wrote in a blog post.

Over the coming weeks, Family Bell will expand to eight new languages including Dutch, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish.

This weekend, new stories and games are coming to Google Assistant that can be accessed from a smart display or Android device. Google is also collaborating with Pottermore Publishing to bring more stories later in the year. You can access the full list of available stories by saying "Hey Google, tell me a story."

Further, the "Who Was?" series from Penguin Random House is also coming to smart display. Google is also adding new easter eggs and songs for kids - just like the handwashing song. To play the new songs, say "Hey Google, Sing the go to sleep song" or "Hey Google, Sing the brush your teeth song" or "Hey Google, Sing the clean up song."

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan set to extend state of emergency by three weeks to May 31

Japans government is set to extend on Friday a state of emergency in Tokyo and three other areas by about three weeks until the end of May to curb a surge in novel coronavirus cases just months before the start of the Tokyo Olympics. The go...

Asian American health workers fight virus and racist attacks

Medical student Natty Jumreornvong has a vaccine and protective gear to shield her from the coronavirus. But she couldnt avoid exposure to the anti-Asian bigotry that pulsed to the surface after the pathogen was first identified in China.Ps...

SC refuses to interfere with Karnataka HC order directing Centre to supply 1200MT of oxygen to State

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with the Karnataka High Court order, asking the Centre to increase the daily liquid medical oxygen LMO allocation for the state from 965 MT to 1200 MT for treating COVID-19 patients.A bench o...

SC asks Centre to keep supplying 700 MT LMO to Delhi till further orders

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to keep supplying 700 MT of liquid medical oxygen LMO to Delhi for treating COVID-19 patients on a daily basis till further orders.A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021