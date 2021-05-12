'BYNGE' app for fiction serial stories launched

Notion Press, country's largest publishing platform, on Wednesday announced the launch of 'BYNGE' an app for serialized content where you can read bite-sized episodes of fiction serials from top writers in Indian languages.

The app is available for download in Tamil on both Android and iOS devices and with over 100+ serials to read, the 'Bynge' app offers a wide selection of content from some of the best Tamil fiction writers.

The app currently features new and original serials from blockbuster writers like Charu Nivedita, Rajesh Kumar, Pattukkottai Prabhakar, Indira Soundararajan, Bava sellathurai, Pa.Ragavan and Kanchana Jayathilagar.

Some of the eminent classical writers like Kalki, Na Parthasarathy, La Sa Ramamirdam, Savvy, Rajam Krishnan, Ki Va Jagannadhan, Vallikkannan and Su Samudrams work will also be available to read, a release said here.

With an ever growing library of serials, BYNGEs collection includes romance, history thriller, Fantasy, Self- help, Non-fiction etc.

Bynge is currently available in Tamil and will soon be available in other Indian languages.

''Our mission is to make quality literature attractive and accessible to the smartphone generation.

We believe that popular web novels of today will get adapted to feature films and web series in the future,'' Notion Press Co-founder and CEO, Naveen Valsakumar, said in the release.

The app gives every writer a way to find and connect with new and existing readers and BYNGE is now available for free on Google Play and App Store.

