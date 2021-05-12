Left Menu

'BYNGE' app for fiction serial stories launched

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 12-05-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 15:01 IST
'BYNGE' app for fiction serial stories launched

Notion Press, country's largest publishing platform, on Wednesday announced the launch of 'BYNGE' an app for serialized content where you can read bite-sized episodes of fiction serials from top writers in Indian languages.

The app is available for download in Tamil on both Android and iOS devices and with over 100+ serials to read, the 'Bynge' app offers a wide selection of content from some of the best Tamil fiction writers.

The app currently features new and original serials from blockbuster writers like Charu Nivedita, Rajesh Kumar, Pattukkottai Prabhakar, Indira Soundararajan, Bava sellathurai, Pa.Ragavan and Kanchana Jayathilagar.

Some of the eminent classical writers like Kalki, Na Parthasarathy, La Sa Ramamirdam, Savvy, Rajam Krishnan, Ki Va Jagannadhan, Vallikkannan and Su Samudrams work will also be available to read, a release said here.

With an ever growing library of serials, BYNGEs collection includes romance, history thriller, Fantasy, Self- help, Non-fiction etc.

Bynge is currently available in Tamil and will soon be available in other Indian languages.

''Our mission is to make quality literature attractive and accessible to the smartphone generation.

We believe that popular web novels of today will get adapted to feature films and web series in the future,'' Notion Press Co-founder and CEO, Naveen Valsakumar, said in the release.

The app gives every writer a way to find and connect with new and existing readers and BYNGE is now available for free on Google Play and App Store.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

7 more bodies seen floating in Ganga in UP's Ballia; total count 52

With seven more bodies seen floating in the Ganga, the count of bodies found in this Uttar Pradesh district has reached 52, an official said on Wednesday.The district administration is immediately performing the last rites of the deceased a...

Gauteng working hard to remedy delays in payment of NPO subsidies

Gauteng Social Development DSD says it is working hard to remedy delays in payment of Non-Profit Organisations NPOs registered for subsidies.In a statement on Tuesday, the department said since the week of 26-30 April 2021, it had started w...

National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell Battery Storage likely to attract Rs 45,000 crore investment: Prakash Javadekar.

National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell Battery Storage likely to attract Rs 45,000 crore investment Prakash Javadekar....

Follow Centre's SoP on vaccinating prison inmates: HC to Maha

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the Maharashtra government to follow the Union governments SoP on vaccinating prison inmates, including those inmates who do not have an Aadhaar card.A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Ju...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021