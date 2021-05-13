Left Menu

Dax Shepard's podcast 'Armchair Expert' moving to Spotify this summer

American actor Dax Shepard's popular podcast titled 'Armchair Expert' has inked an exclusive deal, moving to Spotify. It will be available only on the audio platform starting this summer.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-05-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 13:30 IST
Dax Shepard's podcast 'Armchair Expert' moving to Spotify this summer
Dax Shepard (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Dax Shepard's popular podcast titled 'Armchair Expert' has inked an exclusive deal, moving to Spotify. It will be available only on the audio platform starting this summer. As per Variety, under the multiyear exclusive license agreement, all existing and new episodes of the award-winning podcast, co-hosted by Shepard and Emmy-nominated producer Monica Padman, will be available exclusively on Spotify beginning July 1.

Like Spotify's other podcasts, 'Armchair Expert' will be available to listeners for free (with ads). The deal comes after Spotify a year ago inked a similar exclusively for the popular podcast 'The Joe Rogan Experience', and as the company has been greenlighting a steadily growing slate of original podcasts. 'Armchair Expert' is produced by Rob Holysz, Padman and Shepard. Also, under the deal, the audio giant has first-look rights for other Armchair Umbrella Network podcasts.

Speaking about the podcast moving to Spotify, Shepard said in a statement, "Moving to Spotify is a huge opportunity for us. I am especially grateful for the work Monica and Rob have done to get us to this point. We are all bathing in the excitement of knowing we will get to do what we love most for the coming years." With the Spotify partnership, Shepard will continue to maintain editorial oversight and creative control of all Armchair productions. The audio giant has the same arrangement with Joe Rogan, although Spotify has removed some past episodes of "The Joe Rogan Experience" from its platform.

The weekly 'Armchair Expert' podcast, which Shepard debuted in 2018, features in-depth interviews with celebrities, artists, authors and experts. Recent guests have included John Legend, Bill Gates, Salma Hayek, Shawn Mendes, Dr Sanjay Gupta, Tom Brady, Leslie Odom Jr., Matthew McConaughey, Dr Jane Goodall, Malcolm Gladwell, Alicia Keys, Hillary Clinton and Laura Labo (Shepard's mother). Another frequent guest is actor Kristen Bell, Shepard's wife.

On the podcast series, Shepard also has talked about his opiate addiction. Last September, he told his listeners that he had relapsed after 16 years of sobriety. Apart from his podcast show, Shepard is known for his role as Crosby Braverman on NBC's 'Parenthood' and also recently co-starred in the Netflix series 'The Ranch' and ABC's 'Bless This Mess'.

Shepard can currently be seen as one of the hosts of 'Top Gear America' in Discovery's MotorTrend streaming app. He has also starred in films including 'Without a Paddle', 'Idiocracy', 'Hit and Run' and 'CHIPS', the latter two of which he also wrote and helmed.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Airtel fixed line, enterprise users to be migrated to Amdocs' system

Airtel fixed line and enterprise subscribers will soon be migrated to Amdocs system for more rapid delivery of new digital customer experiences, according to a statement.It said the success of the ongoing strategic engagement between the tw...

Announce financial package for those affected by lockdown: Cong to K'taka govt

Karnataka Congress on Thursday urged the state government to announce a financial package and come to the rescue of those, whose livelihood is affected by the COVID-19 induced lockdown.The principal opposition party in the state, also deman...

HBO Max orders 'Gordita Chronicles' comedy series

Streamer HBO Max has given a series order for half-hour scripted comedy Gordita Chronicles.Newcomer Olivia Goncalves will headline the single-camera comedy series, which hails from Sony Pictures Television, actor Zoe Saldanas Cinestar Pictu...

Govt must be held accountable for 'failing' its people, says Akhilesh after bodies found floating in Ganga

After a number of bodies were seen floating in the Ganga in the past few days, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said the government must be held accountable for failing its people badly.According to Ballia residents, at leas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021