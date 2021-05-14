Left Menu

Mars to leverage Microsoft Azure platform to accelerate digital transformation

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 14-05-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 12:38 IST
Microsoft Azure's AI and IoT solutions provide Mars with the tools and capabilities to digitize its supply chain at scale while enhancing the collective digital skills of Mars Associates globally. Image Credit: ANI

Mars, the company behind Snickers, Orbit, Twix and other popular confectionery items, has expanded its long-term partnership with Microsoft with a new agreement to utilize the Azure platform for accelerating its digital transformation.

The partnership will focus on integrating transparent and responsible data, AI and digital technologies into Mars's global portfolio of confectionery, petcare, pet services and food businesses, helping it accelerate growth, profitability, speed, resiliency and sustainability and improve the overall experience for its Associates and customers alike.

"After evaluating all the platforms on the market, we chose Microsoft as our primary Mars platform because of its rich portfolio of features, engineering partner ecosystem, talent availability, focus on data privacy, and security and similar cultural values and principles," noted Sandeep Dadlani, chief digital officer, Mars.

Mars aims to further expand a unified cloud and data foundation across all its business by advancing its work with Microsoft and their partner companies. This will help Mars achieve its "cloud-first" strategy and significantly fast-tracking its cloud journey.

Microsoft Azure's AI and IoT solutions provide Mars with the tools and capabilities to digitize its supply chain at scale while enhancing the collective digital skills of Mars Associates globally. Leveraging Azure Digital Twins to optimize production, Mars will be able to improve margins and reduce waste, and empower on-site associates to make real-time decisions.

The partnership will also help Mars reach its goal to reduce the total greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 67% by 2050.

In the future, Mars plans to continue its digital evolution by incorporating additional technologies that will further evolve and transform its workplaces and increase the digital skills of Associates worldwide. To accomplish this, Mars, Accenture and Microsoft will work together to establish an Innovation Lab.

"Through our expanded relationship, we're harnessing the expertise and insights Mars has gained from more than a century of producing some of the world's most loved brands to create a layer of intelligence that will drive reimagined experiences for Associates and consumers," said Judson Althoff, executive vice president of Microsoft's Worldwide Commercial Business.

