IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

Pitney Bowes has signed an agreement with IBM under which the latter will help the global technology firm transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing to enhance its operations and customer services.

Commenting on the collaboration, Karen Bruno, Industrial Markets General Manager, IBM Global Technology Services, said, "We will bring together people, processes and solutions through an optimized managed services approach that can enable Pitney Bowes to enhance its operations and deliver new innovations to its customers."

IBM will utilize its IT infrastructure knowledge, tools and transformation techniques to support Pitney Bowes global business plan and goals. The tech giant will manage core infrastructure domains including servers, storage systems, end-user computing, and networking for Pitney Bowes, while helping to keep critical business systems running efficiently.

As part of the agreement, IBM will design and implement an agile technology infrastructure for Pitney Bowes that can enable greater collaboration and integration between its business and IT environments.

To create and implement an agile IT infrastructure environment and governance model, IBM Global Technology Services professionals will help Pitney Bowes deploy automation, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, and hybrid cloud capabilities, designed to support, manage, and unleash the potential of its on-premises and multicloud computing workloads.

"We have a strategic vision and roadmap to transform our operations and enhance the way we deliver ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services to end-users. Working with IBM on this hybrid cloud transformation can enable our business to become dynamic and responsive to unexpected challenges and emerging opportunities," said Joseph Schmitt, Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer of Pitney Bowes.

Pitney Bowes moves more than 222 million parcels and facilitates the sending of billions of mail pieces each year. By transforming its technology infrastructure with IBM, the company aims to better serve its clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500.