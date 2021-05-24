Infinix extends warranty on all smartphones in India by 60 days

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in India, Infinix has extended the warranty on all smartphones by 60 days. The extended warranty is applicable to smartphones whose warranty is expiring between 15th April and 15th June 2021.

Infinix smartphone users can apply for the warranty extension on the Carlcare App before June 30th.

With this announcement, Infinix has joined the league of smartphone makers that have extended warranty on their products because of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in India. These include Oppo, Xiaomi, Poco and Vivo, among others.

Last week, Infinix launched a new budget smartphone in India - the Infinix Hot 10S - which will go on sale starting May 24th. It is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model and Rs 10,999 for the 6GB + 64GB memory variant.

The Infinix Hot 10S features a 6.82) HD+ drop notch display with 720x1,640 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor and runs on Android 11-bassed XOS 7.6.

In terms of optics, the device houses an AI Triple Camera Setup comprising a 48-megapixel main camera, followed by a 2-megapixel secondary depth camera, and an AI lens. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with AI 3D Face Beauty and Super Night mode.

Lastly, the Infinix Hot 10S packs a 6,000mAh battery that is claimed to offer 76 hours of music playback and 27 hours of video playback on a single full charge. It supports 18W fast charging.