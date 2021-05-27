Microsoft releases Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21390: What's new?

Microsoft on Wednesday released the Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21390 for Insiders in the Dev Channel. The most notable changes in this build include new Fluent icons for Task Manager and MSI installers

With this build 21390, Insiders can set Windows Terminal Preview as the default terminal emulator on Windows which means any command-line application will launch inside your selected terminal emulator by default.

Advertisement

Besides, the Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21390 brings fixes for several issues including the one causing some devices to fail when updating to this build with error code 0xc1900101. The issue causing the news and interests text on the taskbar to appear blurry has also been fixed.

Changes and Improvements

As part of our ongoing iconography improvements, Task Manager and MSI installers now have new Fluent icons.

You can now set Windows Terminal Preview as your default terminal emulator on Windows. This requires Windows Terminal Preview version 1.9 (or higher).

Fixes

We fixed an issue causing the news and interests text on the taskbar to appear blurry on some resolutions and scaling factors.

We fixed an issue resulting in certain punctuation not being displayed correctly when the display language was Chinese.

We fixed a svchost.exe crash related to cdp.dll that some Insiders have been experiencing in recent builds.

We fixed an issue impacting Start reliability in recent flights.

We fixed an issue where when using dark mode, the text in the File Explorer search box would be black on a black background. Please note this only addresses this dark theme issue in File Explorer, we are continuing to investigate a second issue impacting dark theme when using Search in the taskbar.

We fixed an issue in recent flights where a folder might not retain keyboard focus after being renamed in File Explorer.

We fixed an issue resulting in Task Manager showing the incorrect icon for some processes.

We fixed a second issue causing some devices to fail when updating to this build with error code 0xc1900101. If you continue to receive this error code when attempting to update, please file a new feedback item.

Further, there are some known issues including: