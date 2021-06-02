Left Menu

Fitbit Sense, Versa 3 users can now track SpO2 from Today dashboard on-wrist

Secondly, with this latest update, the Fitbit Versa 3 now offers on-device high and low heart rate notifications if your heart rate is outside of your set thresholds. You can optionally take a survey in the Fitbit app to better understand your heart health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 10:31 IST
In addition to the special clock face and within the Health Metrics Dashboard in the Fitbit app, Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 users can now see their Spo2 nightly average and trends from the past week in the on-wrist Today dashboard. Image Credit: Fitbit

Fitbit is rolling out a new software update to the Sense and Versa 3 smartwatches. The latest FitbitOS release allows users to track blood oxygen levels (SpO2) from the Today dashboard on-wrist and provides access to new clock face switcher functionality along with the ability to hear audible responses from Google.

Thirdly, Google Assistant now provides audio responses along with replies in text format. For instance, if you ask to set an alarm, Google responds with: "Done. Your alarm's set for tomorrow at 7 am. Audio response is optional and can be turned off.

Next, with the new clock face switcher, you can now swap your clock face without leaving the main screen. Just press and hold the clock face for a few seconds to open the Clocks app to choose from a selection of your favorite clock faces.

Lastly, the new on-wrist celebrations will help you stay motivated throughout the day.

