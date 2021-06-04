Left Menu

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

The new color-coding capability in Google Drive will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers, and users with personal Google Accounts.

Updated: 04-06-2021 07:25 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 07:25 IST
It is worth noting that custom folder colors in shared drives, which empower teams and organizations to store, access, and collaborate on files, and shortcuts -that make it easy to surface content without creating copies of files - are only visible to you. Image Credit: Google

Google Drive has extended the color-coding capability from My Drive to shared drives and shortcuts, allowing users to customize the color of folders in shared drives and shortcuts to folders.

"Assigning colors to specific folders can help you visually organize your Google Drive. For example, you can assign colors to your most important folders, making it easier to quickly navigate to them in Drive," Google said.

The new functionality is gradually rolling out to Rapid Release domains and will take up to 15 days for the feature to be visible to everyone. For Scheduled Release domains, the rollout will start on June 17, 2021.

How to color-code shared drives' folders and folder's shortcuts in Google Drive?

To set a folder color:

  • Open Google Drive
  • Right-click the folder you want to change.
  • Click Change color and choose the color you want for your folders

