S.Africa's MTN to bid again for Ethiopia telecoms licence if mobile money included - CEO

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 04-06-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 14:04 IST
South Africa's MTN Group will bid again for an Ethiopian operating telecom license in the second round if mobile financial services are included, its CEO said on Friday after losing the first round.

Last month Ethiopia's telecommunications regulator announced that it awarded one operating license to a consortium led by Kenya's Safaricom, Vodafone, and Japan's Sumitomo.

