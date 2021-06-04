S.Africa's MTN to bid again for Ethiopia telecoms licence if mobile money included - CEO
Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 04-06-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 14:04 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
South Africa's MTN Group will bid again for an Ethiopian operating telecom license in the second round if mobile financial services are included, its CEO said on Friday after losing the first round.
Last month Ethiopia's telecommunications regulator announced that it awarded one operating license to a consortium led by Kenya's Safaricom, Vodafone, and Japan's Sumitomo.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kenya seeks alternatives to AZ COVID vaccine after delays
First ships dock at Kenya's Lamu deep water port
COVID-19 relief: Kenya donates 12 tonnes of food products to India
Olympics-Kenya says Japan's Kurume City pulls out of hosting training camp
FEATURE-Kenyan worker's arrest shows power, and peril, of online advocacy