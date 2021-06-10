Microsoft announces Xbox TV app, xCloud streaming stick

American software giant Microsoft is working with TV manufacturers to make an Xbox app available on devices soon. The company plans to bring its Xbox Game Pass service to TVs through its xCloud streaming technology, opening up more ways to get access to Xbox games. According to The Verge, this will be available as both an app on TVs, and with Microsoft's own dedicated streaming stick. "We're working with global TV manufacturers to embed the Game Pass experience directly into internet-connected TVs so all you'll need to play is a controller," said Liz Hamren, head of gaming experiences and platforms at Microsoft.

Microsoft isn't announcing exactly when this Xbox app will be available on TVs, nor which manufacturers will bundle it on their devices. Xbox chief Phil Spencer previously hinted at an Xbox app for TVs late last year, noting he expects to "see that in the next 12 months." Spencer also hinted at Microsoft's own Xbox streaming stick last year, something Microsoft now says will appear soon. "We're also developing standalone streaming devices that you can plug into a TV or monitor, so if you have a strong internet connection, you can stream your Xbox experience," revealed Hamren.

Much like the TV app plans, Microsoft isn't providing any details on the release date or pricing for its own Xbox streaming devices. The company revealed these details in a special press briefing ahead of its E3 event later this week. Microsoft will be focusing on games at its E3 showcase on Sunday, June 13th, so it's unlikely we'll get any further details until the devices are ready to ship. This Xbox Game Pass expansion to TVs is part of a broader effort by Microsoft to make its subscription service available beyond just phones and Xbox consoles. As per The Verge, Microsoft also announced upgrades to its xCloud server blades today, and the ability to access and use xCloud on Xbox consoles later this year. (ANI)

