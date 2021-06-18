Left Menu

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Based on industry standards, the compact ion-trap quantum computing demonstrator fits into two 19-inch server racks, similar to those found in data centres throughout the world, and will soon be programmable online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Innsbruck | Updated: 18-06-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 13:32 IST
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres
Representative image Image Credit: storyblocks
  • Country:
  • Austria

Researchers at the University of Innsbruck, Austria, have developed a prototype of an ion trap quantum computer, claimed to be the world's first compact quantum computer, that can be operated autonomously in data centres.

Based on industry standards, the compact ion-trap quantum computing demonstrator fits into two 19-inch server racks, similar to those found in data centres throughout the world, and will soon be programmable online.

The individual building blocks of the device have been significantly reduced in size. For instance, the centerpiece of the compact quantum computer i.e. the ion trap installed in a vacuum chamber is said to occupy only a fraction of the space previously required. It was provided by Alpine Quantum Technologies (AQT) and the Austrian Academy of Sciences.

Our quantum computing experiments usually fill 30- to 50-square-meter laboratories. We were now looking to fit the technologies developed here in Innsbruck into the smallest possible space while meeting standards commonly used in industry.

Thomas Monz, University of Innsbruck

According to the researchers, ensuring the stability of the quantum computer was a particular challenge. However, the team at the Department of Experimental Physics succeeded in applying this quality standard to the demonstration device, thus ensuring safe and uninterrupted operation. In addition, the Innsbruck quantum physicists successfully achieved the goal of initially building demonstration quantum computers with 24 fully functional qubits.

"By next year, we want to be able to provide a device with up to 50 individually controllable quantum bits," says Thomas Monz.

With this new device, the researchers were able to show that compactness does not have to come at the expense of functionality.

The research titled "Compact Ion-Trap Quantum Computing Demonstrator" is published in PRX QUANTUM, a prestigious journal from the American Physical Society (APS). The project is financially supported by the Austrian Science Fund FWF, the Research Funding Agency FFG, the European Union, the Federation of Austrian Industries Tyrol and others.

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021