Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers at the University of Innsbruck, Austria, have developed a prototype of an ion trap quantum computer, claimed to be the world's first compact quantum computer, that can be operated autonomously in data centres.

Based on industry standards, the compact ion-trap quantum computing demonstrator fits into two 19-inch server racks, similar to those found in data centres throughout the world, and will soon be programmable online.

The individual building blocks of the device have been significantly reduced in size. For instance, the centerpiece of the compact quantum computer i.e. the ion trap installed in a vacuum chamber is said to occupy only a fraction of the space previously required. It was provided by Alpine Quantum Technologies (AQT) and the Austrian Academy of Sciences.

Our quantum computing experiments usually fill 30- to 50-square-meter laboratories. We were now looking to fit the technologies developed here in Innsbruck into the smallest possible space while meeting standards commonly used in industry. Thomas Monz, University of Innsbruck

According to the researchers, ensuring the stability of the quantum computer was a particular challenge. However, the team at the Department of Experimental Physics succeeded in applying this quality standard to the demonstration device, thus ensuring safe and uninterrupted operation. In addition, the Innsbruck quantum physicists successfully achieved the goal of initially building demonstration quantum computers with 24 fully functional qubits.

"By next year, we want to be able to provide a device with up to 50 individually controllable quantum bits," says Thomas Monz.

With this new device, the researchers were able to show that compactness does not have to come at the expense of functionality.

The research titled "Compact Ion-Trap Quantum Computing Demonstrator" is published in PRX QUANTUM, a prestigious journal from the American Physical Society (APS). The project is financially supported by the Austrian Science Fund FWF, the Research Funding Agency FFG, the European Union, the Federation of Austrian Industries Tyrol and others.