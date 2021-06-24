Google rolling out link-sharing security update to Drive

Google has announced a new security update that it says will make Drive files more secure by updating their sharing links. The update will add a resource key to sharing links and will take effect on September 13, 2021.

This could lead to some new file access requests. Access to impacted files won't change for people who have already viewed them or who have direct access, but users who haven't viewed the file before will have to use a URL containing the resource key to gain access.

Google Workspace admins need to decide how to apply the security update to files in your organization, before July 23, 2021. If you choose to apply the security update, impacted users will be notified of any impacted items.

Admins can choose how the security update is applied for their organization at Admin Console Apps > Google Workspace > Drive and Docs > Sharing settings > Security update for links. Thereafter, choose an option:

Apply the security update with no option for users to remove it (default for education customers)

Apply the security update, but users can remove it for specific files (default for non-education customers)

Remove security update (not recommended)

End users who own or manage impacted files will receive an email notification starting July 26, 2021 with their impacted files. Depending on the settings chosen by their admin, they may have the option to remove the security update from their impacted files or to determine how the update is applied to their files.

Additionally, users will personal accounts will receive a notification from Google Drive to inform them of their impacted files starting July 26, 2021 and will have the option to remove the security update. They will have until September 13, 2021, to determine how the update is applied to their files.

The above-mentioned changes will apply to all Google Workspace customers, G Suite Basic and Business customers as well as to users with personal Google accounts.