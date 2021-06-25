Left Menu

Garmin launches new smartwatch with GPS, 2 weeks of battery life in India

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 18:16 IST
The Garmin Forerunner 55 features a 1.04-inch color display with 208 x 208 pixel resolution and multiple watch faces to choose from. Image Credit: Amazon
Smart wearables maker Garmin today launched a new smartwatch - Forerunner 55 - in India. The smartwatch features a circular dial, heart rate and stress monitoring and is claimed to offer a battery life of up to two weeks.

The Garmin Forerunner 55 is has three color options - Black, Aqua and Monterra Grey, priced at Rs 20,990. The watch is available on Amazon, Flipkart and other partner brand stores across India.

Garmin Forerunner 55: Specifications

The Garmin Forerunner 55 features a 1.04-inch color display with 208 x 208 pixel resolution and multiple watch faces to choose from. The 5 ATM water-resistant watch is accompanied by a quick release silicone band.

Health monitoring features onboard the watch include:

  • wrist-based heart rate monitoring with alerts for abnormal rates
  • 24x7 respirtaion rate
  • body battery energy monitor
  • all-day stress monitoring
  • sleep quality tracking
  • hydration
  • relaxation reminders
  • women's health tracking

Activity tracking features onboard the watch include:

  • step counter
  • move bar
  • calories burned
  • distance travelled
  • intensity minutes

The smartwatch also tracks running, treadmill running, track Running, indoor track running, virtual running, pool swimming, biking, indoor biking, VO2 MAX (Run) and more. The watch comes with built-in GPS for precise tracking.

The Garmin Forerunner 55 is claimed to last up to 2 weeks in smartwatch mode and up to 20 hours in GPS mode, on a single charge. Smart features include alerts for emails and text messages, calender, weather updates, smartphone music control, Find My Phone/Watch, alarm, stopwatch etc.

Additionally, the watch is equipped with safety and tracking features such as Livetrack, incident detection that can send a message with your location to emergency contacts and live event sharing in Andorid. The watch is compatible with both iOS and Andorid smartphones.

