Left Menu

Zoom buys AI company that worked on real-time translation

Proprietary video teleconferencing platform recently announced that it's acquiring a company known as Kites (short for Karlsruhe Information Technology Solutions), which has worked on creating real-time translation and transcription software.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-06-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 22:58 IST
Zoom buys AI company that worked on real-time translation
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Proprietary video teleconferencing platform recently announced that it's acquiring a company known as Kites (short for Karlsruhe Information Technology Solutions), which has worked on creating real-time translation and transcription software. According to Mashable, Zoom said that the acquisition is a move to help it make communicating with people who speak different languages easier and that it's looking to add translation capabilities to its video conferencing app.

The company's site tells Kites began at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, and its technology was originally developed to act as an in-classroom translation for students who needed help understanding the English or German their professors were lecturing in. Zoom already has real-time transcriptions, but it's limited to people who are talking in English. On a support page, Zoom also makes it clear that its current live transcription feature may not meet certain accuracy requirements.

As per Mashable, the company has said that it's considering opening a research centre in Germany, where the Kites team will be staying. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
2
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
3
Google Chat now suggests group conversations based on Calendar events

Google Chat now suggests group conversations based on Calendar events

 Global
4
Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices

Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021